Fire breaks out at Asian hospital in Sambhajinagar

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Mumbai: A fire occurred in the Asian Hospital near Akashwani Chowk, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between approximately 2:30 am and 2:45 am.

Nine newborns are reported to be admitted in the NICU on the first floor where the fire broke out. Patients are being evacuated with utmost efficiency by hospital authorities,firefighters and police.

All the 58 admitted on the first floor,including 36 patients from the general ward and 13 from special rooms, have been successfully rescued.

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All 9 infants have been transferred to other hospitals. The fire was controlled within approximately 10-15 minutes with 5 fire engines.

No causalities reported as of now. It is suspected that an AC short circuit lead to the fire. The inquiry into the reason of fire is pending.

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