Fire brakes out in Millennium Market of Surat, situation under control

Advertisement

Surat: A fire incident was reported at Millennium Market-1 near Kamela Darwaja in the Ring Road area of Surat, Gujarat in the morning today.

In this incident, two or three shops of the building were reportedly seen under the influence of fire and thick flames of smoke were seen rising from the building.

Following the incident, the fire department was immediately informed and initially total of nine fire tenders had gathered together to bring the situation, that had created a lot of panic among the people and the traders, in control.

Moreover, the fire was spreading rapidly and a major call took place and all the shops of the affected building were ordered to vacant the spot immediately to avoid any more problems or damages.

This incident has reported no casualties, but the shops having garment stocks have faced losses worth Lakhs of rupees.

Advertisement

The latest information regarding this matter is that the fire has been brought into control after as many as 15 fire services were allotted to normalise the situation as soon as possible.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be known with a probable reason is said to be due to short circuit.

Further probe is underway.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Fire at the Millennium-1 textile market has been brought under control after as many as 15 fire engines rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/3xUAvWf2Fp — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026