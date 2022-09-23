Fire at factory in Delhi
Representational Image

Fire at factory in Delhi’s Narela

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area of the national capital on Friday, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.37 a.m. in the said factory at C 358, Narela Industrial Area, near MSC mall in northern Delhi after which as many as eight fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

The official was unable to furnish any details regarding any injury or casualty in the incident.

As per latest reports, the firefighting operation is currently underway.

