FIR registered against 2 for concealing travel history

By IANS

Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) The J&K police in a statement said FIR has been registered against two persons of Awantipora area after the Magistrate informed the police that they had concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process.

FIR No. 35/2020 under section 188, 270, 271 of India Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them at Awantipora police station.

The said booked persons are students and have recently returned to village Charsoo and village Goripora of Awantipora with a travel history of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action under the said FIR shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over.

Awantipora Police appealed the general public to cooperate with administration and Police in this unprecedented situation and proactivey disclose their travel history.

People are also requested to inform Police Control Room Awantipora on phone number 01933247369/7051404001, if any person found in their locality to have returned from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS

