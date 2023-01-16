FIR lodged against objectionable remarks on daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma
New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a notice was sent by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) against objectionable remarks made online on daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
A senior police official said the matter is being pursued with Twitter.
DCW chief, Swati Maliwal also took to Twitter and said: “After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars.”
मेरी नोटिस के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने @ImVKohli और @MSDhoni की बेटियों पर हुई अभद्र टिपण्णियों के मामले में FIR दर्ज कर ली है। बहुत जल्द सभी दोषी गिरफ़्तार होंगे और सलाख़ों के पीछे जाएँगे। pic.twitter.com/IPFE7Uky0x
— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 16, 2023
— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023