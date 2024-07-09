FIR Against Manager of Virat Kohli Co-Owned Pub in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: These days night life is a thing. Some cities operate through late at nights but there is some restriction to that. The permit time is provided as per which the restaurants or pub operates legally. Failing which may result in legal charges against them.

As per reports, several pubs were seen operating beyond the permitted time in Bengaluru which is an offence. Police on seeing such lawless acts took action as per the FIR registered at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Police Station. Among the said pubs one was the One8 Commune Restaurant and Pub, co-owned by the Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli. The pub reportedly started in December last year after successfully running it in Mumbai and Delhi. In an interview Kohli even mentioned the city Bengaluru to be ‘close to his heart’.

The Police initially observed that the pub on the top floor of Ratnam complex was still opened even after the closing time, that is, 1a.m. When the sub-inspector visited the pub, it was still on operation and serving its customers at 1a.m. These was not permitted and hence asked for an action and the manager of the pub has been detained for breaking the law. Similarly, few others pubs were also seen bridging the time permit and similar action were taken says report. Pubs in the city Bengaluru can serve customer until 1a.m and are supposed to close as per the time limit.

