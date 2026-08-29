FIR filed against Mamata Banerjee, TMCP organisers over alleged High Court order violation

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Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (WBTMCP) have been booked by Hastings Police for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order during a foundation day programme held on Cathedral Road in Kolkata.

According to the police, Hastings Police Station registered Case No. 112 on August 28 under Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Sub-Inspector Apu Baidya of Hastings Police Station.

According to the complaint, Banerjee, along with organisers of the WBTMCP programme, allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and, in pursuance of the same, violated an order passed by the Calcutta High Court in connection with WPA No. 21728 of 2026.

The alleged violation took place during the WBTMCP foundation day programme organised at Cathedral Road on August 28. The programme was scheduled from 12 noon to 3 pm as per the permission and directions referred to in the complaint.

Police alleged that Banerjee and the organisers provoked their supporters during the programme, following which the crowd pushed aside barricades put up by the police.

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The complaint further alleged that the crowd jostled with police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, leading to a chaotic situation in the area.

According to the police account, the gathering also obstructed vehicular movement on one flank of Cathedral Road, causing disruption to traffic in the area.

The police further alleged that the organisers continued with the programme beyond the time permitted under the Calcutta High Court’s order.

The case includes provisions of the BNS relating to criminal conspiracy, disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, acts endangering the life or personal safety of others, assault or criminal force against public servants and negligent conduct with respect to public ways.

(Source: ANI)

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