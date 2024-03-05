FIR filed against Bengaluru man for death threats to PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against one Mohammed Rasool Kaddare for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Surpur police station in Karnataka’s Yadgiri.

The accused man Mohammed Rasool is a resident of Surpur in Yadgiri district and was working as a labourer in Hyderabad.

In a video that was shared on social media, he was seen saying he would kill PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

The accused has been booked under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Yadgiri’s Surpur police station.

The Surpur police said they have started searching for the accused in various places including Hyderabad.

Last year, a central security agency received a threat email to assassinate PM Modi and blast Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The miscreants in the mail also demanded Rs 500 crore and release of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving jail term. Later, the matter was handed over to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe.