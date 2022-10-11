FIR against maulvi for beating child ruthlessly in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal

By IANS 0
maulvi beats child ruthlessly in jammu and kashmir
Image credit- IANS

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a religious teacher (maulvi) who ruthlessly beat a child for not wearing a Khan dress in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

On Monday evening, Muhammad Sadiq Chichi of Kangan, Wudar in Ganderbal district filed a complaint against maulvi Riyaz Ahmad Khatana of the same area for allegedly beating his minor son ruthlessly for not wearing a khan dress which is the dress code of the madrasa where the child was getting religious teaching.

“FIR has been registered against the maulvi in Kangan police station. Further action will follow,” the police said.

You might also like
Nation

Chief Justice UU Lalit names Justice DY Chandrachud as the next CJI of India

Nation

Inauguration of ‘Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain today to be live-streamed in 40…

State

Prices of petrol and diesel slightly increase in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Business

Gold rate in decreases by Rs 640 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.