Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Finland named world’s happiest country for sixth year in a row, India least happy nation

While India might be the fastest-growing economy, when it comes to happiness it has ranked a low 125 out of 137 countries making a small improvement from last year

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

For six years in a row, Finland has been ranked as the No.1 as the happiest country in the world, according to World Happiness Report and India continued to fare poorly in the world happiness index with 125 as against last year’s 136.

On 20th March, which is observed as World Happiness Day, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network published this year’s edition of the World Happiness Report that assesses global happiness across various measures including national and international dimensions.

Finland tops the ranking for the sixth year in a row with a score of 7.8 and other Norwegian countries like Denmark, Iceland are ranked second and third. In the list of top 10, other countries are Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

Take a look

Good news for Passengers! Indian railways lowers fare of AC-3 tier…

Union Minister Gadkari gets Rs 10 cr extortion calls from alleged…

The report evaluates countries’ happiness on factors such as effectiveness of government, GDP per capita, income, life expectancy, sense of safety, sense of freedom to make key life decisions, equality, generosity, social support, and the absence of corruption.

While India might be the fastest-growing economy, when it comes to happiness it has ranked a low 125 out of 137 countries making a small improvement from last year. Its ranking is even below neighboring countries like Nepal, China, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. India has continuously been amongst the unhappiest countries in the world, ranking even below countries in crisis.

Despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict, generosity in both countries increased between 2020 and 2021. Benevolence increased considerably in Ukraine but declined in Russia in 2022. Russia ranks 70th while Ukraine ranks 92nd.

At the very bottom of the list is Afghanistan at 137th position.

Abhilasha 5920 news

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like
Nation

Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till April 5 in money laundering…

Nation

100 FIRs, 6 arrested for pasting posters against PM across Delhi

Nation

Amritpal Singh: Bike on which Khalistani leader fled recovered near Jalandhar

Nation

Watch: 15 injured as swing ride crash in Ajmer

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7