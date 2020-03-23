coronavirus death in india
Photo: heywood hospitals

Filipino dies of COVID-19, Maharashtra toll rises to 3

By IANS

Mumbai: A 68-year old Filipino national succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the state total to three dead and 89 infected, officials said here on Monday.

The foreigner had initially tested positive and was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital.

Later he recovered and tested negative after which he was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed late on Sunday.

The patient suffered from diabetes mellitus and asthma, and subsequently developed acute kidney failure and severe breathing problems to which he succumbed.

