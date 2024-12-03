Filing of nominations for Rajya Sabha begins today, see entire schedule here

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Notification for Rajya Sabha by-elections had been issued on November 26. The process of filing of nominations has started from Tuesday.

The last date for filing nominations is December 10. The scrutiny of nominations will be done by December 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 13. It is further worth mentioning that the Rajya Sabha by-elections will be held on December 20.

According to reports, the elections shall fill six vacancies in Rajya Sabha including one from Odisha and will be held on December 20, 2024. The results will be announced on the same date, said reports. After the resignation of Sujit Kumar, one Rajya Sabha seat has become vacant from Odisha.

Here is the list of the important dates:

