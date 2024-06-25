Fight breaks out between Bride and Groom families over missing Chicken leg piece in Biryani in UP, Watch

Bareilly: A wedding ceremony turned into a battleground after a fight broke out between the families of bride and groom in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the fight broke out over missing chicken leg piece in Biryani.

According to reports, the groom’s side didn’t receive chicken leg pieces in biryani while having dinner. Following this, they objected to having food. This escalated tensions between both parties resulting in a clash.

The members of the bride’s family ended up beating the groom’s family members and other baraatis.

In a fit of rage, the groom’s family refused to proceed with the marriage. However, after extensive persuasion, both the bride and groom’s family reached a compromise, allowing the marriage formalities to be completed.

Meanwhile, no case has been registered in the name of anyone in the incident. However, the video of the incident is presently going viral over the internet.

In the video, people are seen kicking, punching, and throwing chairs at each other during a wedding ceremony.

In a similar instance earlier, a bride from Odisha’s Sambalpur canceled her wedding after the groom’s side demanded the bride’s parents serve them mutton or else they would cancel the marriage.