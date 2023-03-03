Fever cases on rise – Avoid Antibiotics, says Indian Medical Association

Bhubaneswar: Avoid Antibiotics says Indian Medical Association. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) advised to avoid use of Antibiotics as the cases of fever are on rise.

In a notice posted on social media IMA advised people and medical practitioners to avoid prescription of antibiotics to the increasing patients with seasonal fever, cold and cough, tweeted ANI.

There is a sudden increase in the number of patients having symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache and diarrhea in some cases. The infection usually lasts for about five to seven days. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks. As per information form NCDC, most of the cases are H3N2 influenza virus.

It is common to have seasonal cold or cough during October to February period, because of influenza and other viruses.

Give only symptomatic treatment, no need to give antibiotics, IMA asked in the notice.