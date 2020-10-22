New Delhi: In the wake of the Covid -19 pandemic, the Miss India 2020 pageant will be held virtually the Miss India Organisation has announced.

A nationwide audition to select representatives each from the 28 states and a representative from Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir besides a collective representative from the Union Territories making for a total of 31 finalists started on October 5.

The selection process of these finalists for VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 will entail an online registration process inviting specific audition task submission on the Roposo App. An internal screening process, which will include experts and panelists, will select the finalists.

The shortlisted finalists will undergo training and grooming and will be mentored by former beauty queen and actress Neha Dhupia. Subsequently the girls will be further shortlisted and will arrive in Mumbai to compete for the coveted crown at the grand finale in February 2021.

Talking about the pageant, Dhupia said: “Each year as the journey of Femina Miss India begins, it brings back all the memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant. It’s almost like re-living every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout.”

The winner will represent India at the Miss World pageant. The runner up too will stand a chance to represent the country at International Pageant – Miss Grand International.

Talking about the event, Rohit Gopakumar, COO, Miss India Organisation said: “57 glorious years of Miss India have been privy to several emotions, lots of glamour, immense talent and incredible competitive spirit. This platform has changed many deserving lives and opened avenues that may have once seemed far to reach. It’s what makes this pageant so special. This time the format of the competition has shifted into the digital space and while it may seem challenging for everyone involved, we are looking forward to a thrilling experience and another young exuberant winner who will hold the capacity to bring the Miss World crown to India, yet again.”

For this year, the height criterion has been eased lowering the limit from 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 3 inches.