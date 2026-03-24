Female student found dead at hostel in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: A female student was suspiciously found dead in her hostel room in an area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

The deceased student is identified as 20-year-old, Priya of Chhapra district of Bihar. She was studying BCA in a college and was living in a hostel.

This incident came to light when he brother, identified as Vishal and student of the same institution came to know about the happening. Later he took Priya to the hospital as soon as possible where she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

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It is being reportedly said that local police arrived at the spot when they received the information from the hospital regarding the incident. The dead body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The police is still investigating if this is a self-killing or a murder case.

Further probe is underway.