Female student dies after falling from hostel terrace in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: A female student died after falling from the hostel terrace in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut yesterday around 9.30 AM.

This incident triggered panic among the students who were residing in the same hostel or day boarders who had come to the University for attending the classes.

The student was a final year MBA student. The incident came to light when the maid who was working at the premises noticed her lying on the ground in a bloody situation. Her face was covered in blood and she was unrecognisable.

Following the incident, crowd gathered around the spot of her death and later administration was informed about the accident.

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The deceased student fell from the terrace in a headfirst situation, which led to severe head injuries.

As per reports, Police was called, two teams have been formed to investigate all the sequences and reach to a conclusion.

This incident has not been proved yet whether it was an accidental death or an intentional one. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.