Female organs found inside body of man during surgery in UP!

New Delhi: Female organs like ovary and uterus were reportedly found inside the body of a man recently. The unusual incident reportedly took place in Gorakhpur area of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the man was experiencing stomach pain for some days. Hence, he went to go for an ultrasound test. In the test it was reportedly found that a piece of flesh in his lower stomach was there. Accordingly, he had developed hernia.

Later, he reportedly went to a free hernia check-up camp where a senior doctor said that the man’s ultrasound report clearly showed hernia.

He then went to the hospital for hernia surgery. During the surgery it was reportedly found that the piece of flesh was an underdeveloped uterus and adjacent to it was an ovary.

Rajgir Mistri is now healthy after the operation. Dr Dev said this was a birth deformity in Mistri’s body, and he showed no women-like features, reported India Today.

