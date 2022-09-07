Female leopard rescued in Nashik

Maharashtra: A female leopard was rescued from Nashik’s Deolali Camp area.

The three or four year old female leopard has not been harmed in any way and is completely safe.

After the forest officials were alerted about the leopard roaming in Nashik’s Deolali military camp, a cage was set up by the forest officials to capture the big cat.

According to forest officer Ganesh Rao Jhole, the leopard that was captured by their team will be released into the forest as soon as possible, after she has been examined for any health issues and other possible bodily harm.

The big cat seemed to be completely healthy and active when she was captured. Any possible health issues will come to light only after closer inspection, following which she will be promptly released back into the forest.