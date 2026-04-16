Female cop suspended for tying granddaughter to gate in heat in Punjab

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Chandigarh: A female assistant sub-inspector was reportedly suspended for allegedly tying her five-year-old granddaughter to a gate in such a heat wave in Faridkot, Punjab yesterday.

The cop is identified as Sarabjit Kaur, assistant sub-inspector, she is posted as a Mahila Mitra (women’s helpdesk).

The victim baby was tied to the gate with a cloth and this incident came to light when the nearby residence heard a child’s cry and rushed to help the baby. They had made a video of the child crying which went viral on the internet.

Following the circulation of the video throughout the social media, the suspension of Sarabjit Kaur was made. The suspension order came from the Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain.

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It is also being reportedly said that the parents of the victim baby girl lives in Portugal and had left her here with her grandmother, with a trust that she will take care of her.

As per reports, this matter is handed over to child welfare committee.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.