February 2023 was the warmest in 122 years: IMD

New Delhi: This year’s February was the warmest month (February) in the past 122 years, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

In a press briefing, the IMD said that February 2023 was the hottest month ever since the IMD started keeping records in 1901.

According to reports, the average maximum or day temperatures during this month were 1.73 degree Celsius above the normal temperature. Likewise, the nighttime temperatures also went up by 0.81 degree Celsius making the month of February the 5th warmest in terms of nighttime temperatures.

Previously, the warmest February was in 2016, during which the average maximum or day temperatures had gone up by 1.67 degree Celsius above the normal temperature. It was followed by February month of 2006, during which the day temperatures were recorded as more than 1.51 degree Celsius above the normal temperature.

The weatherman further predicted that the maximum temperatures during the day are likely to be recorded more than the normal temperature over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India from March to May. The same will be witnessed in the night temperature too.