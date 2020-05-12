Fatwa issued for low-key Eid amid corona outbreak

Lucknow: The Lucknow-based Darul Uloom Farangi Mahali has issued a fatwa, making it mandatory for people to offer the Eid namaz and the Alvida namaz on the last Friday of Ramzan in their homes, if the lockdown is extended beyond May 17 and gatherings remain prohibited.

Eid will be celebrated on May 25.

The fatwa signed by four clerics — Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Maulana Nasrullah, Maulana Naeem-Ur-Rahman Siddiqui and Maulana Mohammad Mushtaq-states, among other things also said that buying new clothes for Eid is not mandatory.

The fatwa that was issued in response to a query, further said, “For Alvida and Eid namaaz, the Imam and muezzin (person who gives out the azaan) of the mosque and only three other people, should offer the prayers in the mosque. This count should not exceed beyond five people following social distancing norms.”

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, a well-known Sunni cleric, said that instead of buying new clothes, people should wear clean and good clothes that they already have.

He asked people not go out of their homes to congratulate others on Eid, but to call up friends and family to share the happiness of the festival.

He asked people not to embrace each other — as is the custom — and maintain social distancing.

He said that people should do maximum amount of charity and help those in need on Eid.

Shia cleric and senior vice president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, has also said, “Eid should be celebrated with utmost simplicity this year and people should stay safe at their homes and not go outside. The budget earmarked for Eid should be cut down and the money be donated to the poor who are suffering because of this pandemic.”