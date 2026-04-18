Father, son stabbed to death in Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park, probe begins

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New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, a father and his son were stabbed to death in Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood.

As per reports, Karan, was involved in his father’s property business, had reportedly had an argument earlier in the day with the accused, which later escalated.

During the argument, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Karan multiple times. Rakesh intervened in an attempt to save his son but was also stabbed repeatedly. Both of them were found outside their residence and were immediately taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.

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According to preliminary findings, the incident is believed to be linked to a financial disagreement.

During the confrontation, both father and son sustained multiple injuries. Police officials indicated that the nature of the case suggests there may have been earlier tensions between the individuals involved.

Police teams, along with forensic experts, have examined the spot and gathered evidence. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to help identify those responsible.