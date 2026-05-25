Father and son killed in Kanpur road rage attack after minor bike collision

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Kanpur: A father and his son were allegedly stabbed to death in Kanpur following a road rage incident triggered by a minor bike collision, according to reports.

According to reports, the incident began after two motorcycles brushed against each other, leading to a heated argument between the groups involved. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence, during which the victims were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons.

The father and one of his sons died due to severe injuries, while another son was critically injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment. The shocking incident reportedly took place in a crowded area, causing panic among residents.

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Locals managed to catch one of the accused at the scene and handed him over to the police, while two other suspects fled the area. Police have launched a search operation to trace the remaining accused, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Authorities said the incident highlights the growing number of violent road rage cases being reported across the country.

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