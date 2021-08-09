Father salutes daughter: ITBP shares with heart-warming post

Father salutes daughter ITBP
Photo: Twitter

It must be the pride moment for a father as he saluted his daughter. The heartwarming post was shared by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that has so far earned huge response.

Taking to Twitter ITBP shared a post that reads, “Saluting the daughter with pride… Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today.”

In a heart-warming post, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has shared a precious moment between a father and daughter. After making headlines for joining the ITBP as Assistant Commandant, officer Diksha was seen getting a salute from her father Inspector Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP. The post may leave your heart with a warm feeling.

The tweet is complete with several pictures of Kumar saluting Diksha and vice versa.

Shared on August 8, the post has garnered over 1,658 likes and huge number of reactions.

