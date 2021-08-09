Father salutes daughter: ITBP shares with heart-warming post

It must be the pride moment for a father as he saluted his daughter. The heartwarming post was shared by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that has so far earned huge response.

Taking to Twitter ITBP shared a post that reads, “Saluting the daughter with pride… Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today.”

Saluting the daughter with pride… Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/v8e1GkQJYH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2021

The tweet is complete with several pictures of Kumar saluting Diksha and vice versa.

