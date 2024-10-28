Father of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, Pranav Pandey joins Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Patna

Patna (Bihar): The father of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, Pranav Pandey joined Janata Dal (United) in Patna.

After joining JD(U) on Sunday, Pranav Pandey said, “I am a soldier of the party and will work dedicatedly to strengthen the party…”

Earlier on Saturday, Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized JD(U) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that they want to incite riots and divide communities.

He emphasized the need to focus on key issues like education, agriculture, poverty, and unemployment.

The RJD leader stated that the JDU is speaking the same language as the RSS… “Those who want riots, want to break the country, and those who are anti-constitution and anti-reservation, want conflict between two communities. We want to talk about the issues… Education, agriculture, poverty and unemployment should be discussed… But the BJP only wants to discuss mandir-masjid, Hindu-Muslim, Pakistan and Kashmir.”

The former CM questioned Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, about Bihar not receiving a textile park and accused him of trying to spark conflict.

The RJD leader also accused the leaders of JD(U) of making baseless statements. Criticising the hooch tragedies in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the government is not taking action against the renowned people because they are protecting the mafias.

He further added that the leaders of JD(U) are experts in making baseless statements…After the liquor ban, people are dying by consuming illicit liquor. Not a single word of condolence has been spoken by the Chief Minister and JDU leaders for the families who lost their loved ones due to the consumption of illicit liquor. The government is not taking action against the renowned people because they are protecting the mafias… The Chief Minister is not able to rule Bihar. The law and order of Bihar has collapsed.

(With inputs from ANI)