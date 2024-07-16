Father of 10 runs away with mother of 6 ahead of their children’s marriage in UP

Lucknow: Love has no boundaries. This has bee proved by a lover in Uttar Pradesh recently. According to reports, a father of 10 children eloped with a mother of six kids in Kasganj of Uttar Pradesh days before their children wedding.

The incident came to fore after a complaint was filed against the man and his daughter on June 5. As per the complaint, the families had arranged the marriage of their children around two months ago. However, the girl’s father, identified as Shakeel fell in love with his son-in-laws mother.

The marriage was scheduled for June 17, on the day of Eid. However, the man eloped with the woman on June 3 leaving their children behind.

The woman’s husband searched for the Shakeel and his wife but all his efforts went in vain. Following this he filed a complaint in the nearby police station.

Later, this month, the woman’s husband filed another complain accusing Shakeel from Ganeshpur of kidnapping his wife. With this, the cops have initiated a probe into the matter and started search operation. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.