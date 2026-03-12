Farooq Abdullah survives assassination attempt in Jammu, Gunman arrested, Watch

Advertisement

Delhi: Farooq Abdullah, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday in Jammu. The gunman has been arrested.

He narrowly escaped the assassination attempt that took place at a wedding ceremony in Jammu’s Greater Kailash area yesterday night.

As per reports, the gunman, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, fired a shot at Abdullah from point-blank range, but was immediately overpowered by security personnel.

It is to be noted that Abdullah is under Z+ security bracket and his security personnel immediately responded to the attack. Accordingly, he came unhurt.

The attacker, who claimed to have waited 20 years for the opportunity. He was arrested and found to be in an inebriated state.

Advertisement

The pistol used in the crime has been seized. The arm is reportedly a licensed one. Further investigation is underway.

Abdullah’s son, Omar Abdullah, expressed relief that his father escaped unhurt.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and police are investigating the incident.

Watch the video here: