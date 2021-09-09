Farmers’protest in Karnal: Haryana Govt suspends internet, SMS services

Chandigarh: In view of farmers’ agitation in Karnal, Haryana government suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the district to stop the spread of misinformation which shall remain in effect till 11:59 pm today.

Reportedly on the third day, the farmers continued their demonstration outside the mini secretariat in Karnal. They demanded action against the officials who ordered lathi-charge against protesters in the district last month.

The farmers have also demanded the suspension of an IAS officer who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to break heads of farmers if they crossed the lines during protests. As many as 10 farmers were allegedly hurt when police used force to stop them from marching to the venue of a BJP event in Karnal.

The district administration has claimed that there has been no concrete outcome even after several conversations with the farmers, added reports.

It is noteworthy of that the protest began on Tuesday. The farmers have said that they will continue the protests indefinitely.

For months now, farmers have been sitting on dharnas at Delhi’s borders demanding repeal of three new farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers had failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

#BREAKING: In view of #Farmers‘ agitation in #Karnal, #Haryana Govt suspends mobile internet & SMS services in the district “to stop the spread of misinformation”; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today pic.twitter.com/HrDL87BDOB — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) September 9, 2021

