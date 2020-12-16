enhanced security cover for sunny deol
Image Credits: Mumbai Mirror

Farmers’ Protest: Sunny Deol Gets Y-Category Security By Central Government

By IANS

Chandigarh: Actor and BJP’s Punjab MP Sunny Deol has been given enhanced security cover after his comments supporting the Central government over the new farm laws, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central government has provided Y-category security to Deol of 11 personnel, comprising two commandos.

Deol, the MP from Gurdaspur, posted a statement on Twitter on December 6, saying that people were trying to stir trouble and the matter should be kept between the farmers and government.

“I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda,” he said.

