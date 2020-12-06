Farmers Protest
Photo: IANS

Farmers Protest: Protesting Farmers Agree To Sixth Round Of Talks On December 9

By IANS

New Delhi: The meeting between the three ministers of the Central government and representatives of 32 major farmers’ organisations will be held on December 9 again as the fifth round of meeting at Vigyan Bhawan didn’t reach to any conclusion.

Farmer leaders present in the meeting on Saturday told IANS that the ministers said that decision on the farm laws will be taken after discussing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sandeep Gidde of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh, who came to participate in the meeting from Maharashtra, said when the farmer leaders warned to boycott the meeting if the three laws are not withdrawn, the Agriculture Minister Narenda Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State Som Prakash said that they will take up the matter to Prime Minister and the cabinet under his chairmanship will take some decision on it.

Gidde said the ministers said a proposal will be made after discussion with PM Modi before December 9 and shared with us in the next meeting.

