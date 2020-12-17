Gandhinagar: A confederation of around 17 farmers federations in Gujarat has decided to support the ongoing agitation by farmers on Delhi borders. As a part of the support, the micro level planning has been carried out by the Gujarat Kisan Sangharsh Samiti to gather around 10,000 farmers from Gujarat to reach the national Capital during the next fortnight.

As the farmers agitation gains momentum at Delhi border, hundreds of farmers from Gujarat, supporting the cause have reached the Jaipur-Delhi border and other borders of Delhi. Initially 150 farmers from the state reached the Capital, thereafter 60 more reached and on Wednesday 80 more farmers showing solidarity with the agitation joined.

“It is probably for the first time after Independence that such a large-scale agitation is is being held in the country. The three new black laws brought in by the Modi government won’t just hurt the farmers they will also hurt the common man, small traders, poor people and the middle class,” said Pal Ambaliya, chairman of Gujarat Congress Kisan cell.

“We are planning to bring, initially in the first phase, at least 10 farmers each from each tehsils and in the next phase there will be 30 -30 farmers from each tehsil brought in here. In a fortnight’s time, more than 10,000 farmers will be reaching Delhi in support of this agitation,” added Ambaliya.

“We have also planned to carry out various programmes every day. Each day there will be a new surprise programme depicting our protest against the new farm bills. But all these protests will be of non-violent nature and based on Gandhian principles. We are not going to budge from here till the three new bills are reversed,” added Ambaliya.

On Wednesday, for instance, the farmers played the traditional ‘garba’ from Gujarat as a part of the surprise programme at the agitation.