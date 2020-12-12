Gurugram: Amid threats by various farmers outfits to block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on December 12, a heavy police deployment was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram border areas at Bilaspur, Panchgaon, Kherki Daula toll, Dundahera-Delhi border and National Highway-48.

Farmer’s movements from Panchgaon Chowk to the expressway has not materialised yet. The Gurugram police department has claimed they have deployed more than 2,000 police force at various points along NH-48 to ensure law and order and no disruption to traffic movement.

“We have deployed a large number of police personnel in view of the farmer’s decision to block the National Highway and till now we have no information about any farmers outfits having entered Gurugram via Rewari or Rajasthan,” said Nikita Gahlaut, DCP (Manesar).

At the Delhi-Gurugram border Delhi Police is keeping a strict vigil on suspicious vehicles entering the national capital. They have installed barricades and few trucks laden with mud at the border.

“Number of commuters on the expressway is less due to the weekend and we didn’t notice any Tractor-Trolly at the border. However, we will keep checking commercial vehicles and state transport buses amid farmer’s demostration,” said a traffic cop stationed on the expressway.

The district administration in the NCR city has assigned 68 deputy magistrates along with police across the district to tackle any eventuality.

Anju Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Mahanagar City Bus Limited, has been appointed as overall in-charge for the entire district in case the highway is blocked.

Police sources said a group of farmers from south Haryana and Rajasthan may lead towards the national capital on Sunday to support the ongoing agitation against the three farm law passed by centre government in September.

They also have inputs that a few groups can be on a sit-in at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the NH-48.

“Till now no untoward incident or road blocking was reported across the district. Senior police officers along with force have been stationed in their areas. We have issued an advisory to all officials concerned to take necessary precautionary measures in view of plans to block the expressway and toll plaza,” K.K. Rao, Commissioner of Gurugram police said.

Police officers have been asked to keep patrolling in all sensitive locations, especially in border areas and Kherki Daula toll plaza, he said.