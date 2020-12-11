New Delhi: As part of their plan to intensify their agitation, farmers rallying on the Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border said on Friday that they would stage protests at toll plazas and also submit memorandums to district authorities across the country.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who along with his supporters are rallying at Ghazipur border, told IANS: “On December 12, we will protest at the toll plazas across the country.”

The protest would be against the central government and the corporates.

“On December 14, all District Magistrates across the country will be handed over memorandums by our supporters to be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek repeal of the three new farm laws,” he added.

He asserted that the protesting farmers would also hold ‘Kisan Kranti March’ at 11 am daily to lodge their protests till the Centre did not agree to their demands.

Banners and posters regarding various farmers’ issues would be put up at the Ghazipur border to make the public aware of the matter.