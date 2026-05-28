Farmers in Gujarat adopt scientific chilli nursery farming in Rajkot to enhance yield

Advertisement

Rajkot: Farmers in Gujarat’s Rajkot region are increasingly adopting scientific nursery farming methods for chilli cultivation, replacing traditional sowing practices with modern techniques aimed at improving productivity and reducing crop losses.

The shift towards nursery-raised seedlings is helping farmers achieve healthier crop growth, better survival rates, and improved yields. Agricultural experts say the technology-driven approach is also promoting sustainable farming practices while strengthening rural incomes.

Under various government-supported schemes, farmers are receiving assistance for nursery development, drip irrigation, and mulching techniques, which are playing a significant role in modernising chilli cultivation in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Piyush Vagadia, Horticulture Officer, Rajkot, said financial support is being extended to encourage farmers to establish self-employed nurseries.

“For setting up small self-employed nurseries, farmers are provided financial assistance of up to 65 per cent of the unit cost, amounting to nearly Rs. 3 lakhs. A complete kit required for Dharu preparation has also been included under the scheme,” he said.

He further said that subsidies are also being provided for plastic mulching used in the Dharu plantation.

Advertisement

“If the unit cost is Rs. 40,000, 50 per cent of the cost is covered by the Central Government and 15 per cent by the State Government,” he added.

Farmers say the initiatives have reduced seed wastage and improved overall crop management.

Chilli farmer Pratik Patel said government assistance for modern irrigation and mulching has benefited cultivation significantly.

“The Gujarat government provides subsidies for drip irrigation, and the system is managed very efficiently. We also use mulching paper, for which financial assistance is provided. Mulching helps increase our crop yield,” he told ANI.

Experts believe scientific nursery farming, along with improved cultivation and processing techniques, is strengthening Rajkot’s chilli industry by enhancing crop quality, increasing farmer incomes, and generating rural employment opportunities.

(ANI)

Also Read: Abhishek Debroy appointed new Bharatiya Janata Party state president in Tripura