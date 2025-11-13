Faridabad Police detain man who parked red EcoSport linked to Delhi Blast

Advertisement

Faridabad: Faridabad Police have detained a man identified as Faheem, who allegedly parked the red Ford EcoSport linked to the recent Delhi blast in the Khandwali area, officials said on Thursday.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

According to Intelligence Agency Sources, Faheem is a relative of the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, and was reportedly in touch with him before the incident.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Faridabad Police seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case. The red EcoSport, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar, was found parked near Khandawali village.

Further, officials confirmed that an alert was circulated on November 12, instructing all security agencies and units to remain on high alert between 5 pm and 10:30 pm. The advisory instructed personnel to respond promptly to any suspicious activity and intensify vehicle checks, particularly those with Jammu and Kashmir registration numbers.

The alert, issued in view of potential security risks to the national capital, prompted authorities to step up surveillance and conduct thorough inspections in key border areas adjoining Delhi.

Further, a joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives.

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigationSecurity agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

According to the information from the diaries, it can be said that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

These diaries were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar’s room number four and Muzammil’s room number 13.

Additionally, police recovered a diary from Muzammil’s room, the same location where they recovered 360 kg of explosives in Dhauj, located just 300 meters from Al-Falah University.

The diaries carried code words which investigators are now piecing together. The agencies are also looking into whether different vehicles were being prepared for the blasts.

According to sources, after the i20 and EcoSport, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more vehicles for the blast to expand the target.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother on Wednesday.