Faridabad: 12 standard minor girl shot in broad daylight

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Faridabad of Haryana, a 12 standard girl was shot in broad daylight yesterday. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

As seen in the video, the youth is stopping his bike and walking straight towards the girl, who was walking along with her friend. The youth then takes out a firearm and opens fire at the girl from close range. He then fled from the scene in his motorcycle.

As per reports, the girl has sustained two bullet injuries and turned critical. However, she was rushed to the hospital for treatment. A police case has been registered in this regard while the accused is yet to be arrested.

Watch the video here:

फरीदाबाद में नाबालिग़ लड़की का रास्ता रोका और कंधे में गोली मार आरोपी फरार हो गया। सोनीपत में पूर्व पार्षद की गाड़ी रुकवाई और गोली मार दी, अस्पताल में मौत। भिवानी के बहल में 50 वर्षीय किसान की गला रेतकर हत्या। This is Haryana’s law and order, all happened in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/rUM3xV8D7D — Rahul Yadav (@Raahulrewari) November 4, 2025