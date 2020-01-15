fire
Representational image

Family of six in Meerut set on fire while sleeping

By IANS

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a family of six was set on fire while they were sleeping on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old woman and her five children suffered serious burns while one of them has been shifted to Delhi for treatment in a critical condition.

The incident occurred at Zahidpur village in Kharkhoda region of Meerut.

Related News
Nation

AMU VC to file FIR against police for Dec 15 violence

Nation

Shaheen Bagh finds an echo in Prayagraj too

Nation

2G to be back in Jammu, broadband in Kashmir from Wednesday

Nation

Top AAI appointment under question as selected…

According to reports, unidentified miscreants set their house on fire by first pouring petrol through a pipe inserted through a wire mesh on the window and then throwing a lit matchstick.

The woman Rahmeen’s husband had abandoned her eight years ago and she worked as a labourer to fend for her five children.

Manish Bisht, station in charge, Kharkhoda police station, said, “The family says it is clueless about who could possibly be behind the act. They do not seem to have any enmity with anyone. We will talk to the woman once her condition stabilizes.”

Fatima, a distant relative of the woman, said, “Rahmeen is the only earning member in the family and was mostly busy with her children when she was not working. There was no enmity with anyone and we do not know why this happened.”

You might also like
Nation

AMU VC to file FIR against police for Dec 15 violence

Nation

Shaheen Bagh finds an echo in Prayagraj too

Nation

2G to be back in Jammu, broadband in Kashmir from Wednesday

Nation

Top AAI appointment under question as selected candidate’s name added last…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.