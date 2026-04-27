Family of four people died due to suspected food poisoning in Mumbai

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Mumbai: A heartbreaking incident took place as family of four people died due to suspected food poisoning in Mumbai yesterday.

As per reports, they were suspected of food poisoning as they had symptoms of vomiting.

According to the police, Post-mortem of the bodies has been conducted.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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A similar food poisoning death took place last year in Dhenkanal in Asabani village under Kantabania Police Station limits, Odisha.

A tragic incident took place in the Asanbani village under Kantabania Police Station limits, with a woman and her two sons succumbing to suspected food poisoning at Angul District Headquarter Hospital.

The family had consumed a meal consisting of chicken, rice, and palanga leaves yesterday, after which they failed to wake up, prompting their family to rush them to the hospital. Sadly, the trio did not survive and were declared dead at the hospital.