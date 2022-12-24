Family of 3 commits suicide after being harassed by Mumbai based woman

In a shocking incident, a family in Ujjain committed suicide by consuming poison. The family of three included Ashi Khan, his wife, and his mother. Allegedly, a porn star from Mumbai was blackmailing Khan over ‘illicit relations’. The family of three recorded a video while they consumed poison.

In the video, Ashi Khan said that a porn star from Mumbai, named Rimjhim, was blackmailing him for him. He said that this had been continuing for a long time. While he was in Mumbai once, the girl had framed him under a false rape case and he had to go to jail. Even in Ujjain, he had to go to jail once, because of her. Reportedly, Rimjhim had filed a case against Ashi Khan under section 376.

The Ujjain family who committed suicide was entangled in the case for the past eight months. Rimjhim had demanded money from the family twice, 1.5 lakh rupees once and 2 lakh rupees, the second time. Now for the third time, she demanded a sum of 5 lakh rupees. She even threatened to send Ashi Khan to jail once again, otherwise. Distressed over it, the family took the decision of consuming poison.

The accused is said to belong to Guwahati, Assam. Ashi Khan works as a cloth merchant. The family is currently admitted to a district hospital and is undergoing treatment. Their condition, however, is said to be critical. The police are probing the background of Rimjhim and her family. Further investigation of the Ujjain family suicide case in underway.