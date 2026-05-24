Falta Election Result: BJP candidate Debangshu Panda leads by over 19,000 votes

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Kolkata: Counting of votes for the high-stakes repoll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Sunday.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda has established a commanding lead as officials move through the 21 scheduled rounds of counting under heavy institutional security.

Panda is leading by over 51,000 votes after the eighth round of counting on Sunday. The atmosphere outside counting centres has turned celebratory for the BJP, with supporters breaking out in early cheers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans as consecutive rounds reinforce Panda’s widening margin.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Panda is now leading by 31,065 votes with a total of 51,621 votes, while CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi is trailing with 20,556 votes. Abdur Razzak Molla from the Indian National Congress (INC) is positioned 3rd, while Jahangir Khan from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who withdrew before voting from the Falta contest, was trailing heavily at 4th place.

Security remained tight in and around Diamond Harbour Women’s University, the counting centre, with personnel deployed in large numbers to ensure the counting process remained smooth and peaceful.

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Polling for the re-election in the constituency was held on May 21 under heavy security and institutional supervision. The 144 Falta Assembly constituency recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.43 per cent till 1 pm on polling day.

The repoll in Falta was ordered after irregularities were reported during polling in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

According to the Election Commission of India, directives for fresh re-polling were given in Falta “on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29”.

The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister.