Fake News is a threat to democracy: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the issue raised regarding social media and fake news is a very serious matter.

Vaishnaw stated that fake news poses a threat to India’s democracy and emphasised the need for strict action on social media platforms, misinformation and AI-generated deepfakes.

He observed that the way social media is being used has created certain ecosystems that do not wish to follow the Constitution of India or comply with laws enacted by Parliament and underlined the urgent need to take firm action and frame stronger rules.

While replying to a question in the Parliament Vaishnaw informed that new rules have recently been introduced, including a provision requiring takedown within thirty-six hours. Besides, a draft rule has also been published for identifying and taking necessary action on AI-generated deepfakes and consultations on this are currently underway, he added.

The Minister appreciated the work of the Parliamentary Committee and thanked Nishikant Dubey and all members for presenting a detailed report containing key recommendations for strengthening the legal framework.

Ashwini stated that issues concerning fake news and social media involve a delicate balance between freedom of speech and the protection of our democracy and the Government is working with full sensitivity to this balance.

He also highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Digital India initiative has brought about a major transformation and democratised technology, whose positive impacts must be acknowledged.

He said that the Social media has also provided a platform to every citizen. Taking all these aspects into account, the Government is working to strengthen institutions and the trust that forms the foundation of society.