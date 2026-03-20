Fake currency racket busted in Gujarat; ‘Yoga Guru’ used AI, Foreign links to run network

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: In a major crackdown, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has busted a high-tech fake currency racket and arrested self-styled yoga guru Pradeep Jotangiya, also known as Pradeep Guruji, for allegedly masterminding the operation.

Police seized counterfeit Indian currency worth over ₹2 crore, primarily in ₹500 denominations, during an interception in the Amraiwadi area. The accused was associated with the Satya Yog Foundation and reportedly ran the illegal operation along with six aides, most of whom were his disciples.

High-Tech Modus Operandi:

According to investigators, the racket used advanced digital tools, including ChatGPT, to refine the design and visual accuracy of fake notes. The group allegedly replicated key features of Indian currency using specialized printing equipment and pre-embedded security paper.

Police raids at a facility near the ashram led to the recovery of fake notes worth ₹28 lakh, along with printers, cutting machines, a laptop, and currency-counting equipment.

Advertisement

Foreign Links and Distribution Network:

Officials revealed that the accused had established links with handlers in China, sourcing materials and coordinating serial number variations to make the counterfeit notes appear authentic. The gang reportedly sold fake currency at a premium, buyers paid ₹500 in genuine notes to receive ₹1,500 in counterfeit cash. In the latest seizure, the accused had already collected around ₹66 lakh for the fake currency recovered.

Seven Arrested, Probe On:

A total of seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the wider network and identify additional links.

The bust highlights the growing use of technology in financial crimes, raising concerns over evolving threats to currency security.