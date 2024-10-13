Factory catches fire in Delhi’s Bawana Industrial area, 16 fire tenders on spot

New Delhi: A factory in Bawana Industrial area here caught fire on Sunday morning. According to officials, there has been no causalities due to the fire accident yet.

As per officials statement, a call was made to the Delhi Fire Department about a a fire in a factory in Sector-3, Bawana Industrial Area Block-C at 9:20 am today.

Upon receiving the call, a total of 16 fire tenders rushed to the site and started dousing the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to the Delhi Fire Department. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: First train since Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailment incident, runs through Kavaraipettai station