Fact Check: “Post claiming ‘Death within 2 years of Getting Covid 19 vaccination’ is Fake”

Image for representation

New Delhi: The PIB Fact Check has said that the post claiming ‘Death within 2 years of getting covid 19 vaccination’ is Fake. Taking to twitter PIB cleared about it.

“An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe Do not forward this image,” said the tweet posted by PIB Fact Check.

It is to be noted that earlier today news was making the rounds that claimed that Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that “there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine.” The message goes on to add that the vaccinations are creating the virus variants.

