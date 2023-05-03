Facial recognition system launched in Manipur to detect illegal immigrants

Advertisement

New Delhi: To detect the illegal migrants, Manipur Government on Tuesday launched the Facial Recognition System (FRS). Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the system by flagging off 2 camera-mounted mobile FRS vehicles. The FRS is required for Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

According to the CM this system will help checking of ILP holders. It would also find out whose validity has expired.

This will also work on the issue of illegal immigrants who have entered the state without valid papers. As of now 410 Myanmar nationals have been arrested for not having proper valid documents, the CM reportedly said.

The FRS system has been implemented on a trial basis for the time being. Of course, it has been observed that even during this trial, the system has correctly identified defaulters of the ILPS.

The system has been installed at various places, including at the Imphal airport and Jiribam while efforts are on to install it at other places, including Khongsang Railway Station and Moreh among others.