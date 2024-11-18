Explosion near temple in Telangana, priest critical and hospitalized

Rangareddy (Telangana): In a tragic incident, there has been an explosion near a temple in Telangana the priest has been critical and hospitalized.

According to reports, an explosion took place near a temple on Laxmiguda Road under Mailardevpally police station limits. The incident occurred when the temple priest was cleaning the premises near the temple.

It is further worth mentioning that, the temple priest was seriously injured in the explosion and has been admitted to a hospital nearby. More details will be revealed after investigation the ACP, Rajender Nagar said.

Detailed reports awaited. A probe is underway in this matter.

