Explosion in Morena kills mother and daughter, LPG blast suspected

Morena: The bodies of a woman and her daughter were recovered after an explosion occurred in a building in the Islampur area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

The rescue operation involving police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local municipal teams is underway.

According to the inital investigation, police found items including a cylinder, an exploded battery and debris of a deep-freezer.

Ambah Deputy SP, Ravi Bhadoriya while speaking to ANI said, “The rescue operation by police, SDRF team and municipality has been underway since the evening yesterday. As this is an active area, the adjacent buildings were also in a sensitive state. In the morning we found two female bodies. Prima facie it seems like the bodies of a mother and daughter. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. At the spot, we found few objects like a cylinder, an exploded battery and debris of a deep freezer. The investigation is currently underway.”

(ANI)

