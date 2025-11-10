Explosion in car near Red Fort Metro station, Multiple casualties brought to LNJP Hospital, police assessing damage
Multiple casualties have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital after the explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort.
An explosion was reported in a car near the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department
Seven firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
A team from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has also arrived at the scene to assess the damage.
Further details awaited.
(Source: ANI)