Experts warn about surge of Covid third wave likely to hit India in August

Bhubaneswar: The third wave of Covid is likely to hit India this month, may rise to a peak in October. While the country is still trying to heal from the second wave of pandemic, the symptoms of third wave being found is a matter of concern, warn some experts.

Covid cases to rise up to 1 lakh, which might later hike up to 1.5 lakh, Bloomberg reported citing researchers led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur respectively.

Currently, more than 40 thousand corona cases are reported in the nation on a daily basis, which will only help the third wave to contaminate faster as reported by Bloomberg.

It is said that Covid cases from Kerela and Maharastra will worsen the situation even more.